Schanuel went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, scored twice and drew a walk during Friday's 6-0 win over Cleveland.

Schanuel's third-inning shot off Tanner Bibee put the Angels up 1-0, and singles in the fifth and eighth innings would help the 22-year-old secure his third multi-hit game in his last four contests. He has now hit safely in 12 of his last 13 games while slashing .388/.423/.531 with two homers and six RBI in that stretch.