Schanuel went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Schanuel hit a leadoff homer in the first inning on Dylan Cease's fifth pitch of the game. Prior to Wednesday, Schanuel was stuck in an 0-for-18 rut, adding just one walk and one hit-by-pitch in that span. The first baseman hasn't done much this year with a .216/.287/.330 slash line, six homers, 19 RBI, 18 runs scored and no stolen bases over 218 plate appearances. While the 22-year-old hasn't hit well, he's yet to slip down the order from the leadoff spot he's occupied for much of the campaign.