Schanuel spent time this offseason on activities aimed at improving his bat speed, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Schanuel participated in drills that included swinging bats of different weights in an effort to develop more velocity in his swing. The first baseman ranked in the bottom second percentile last season for bat speed, in the fourth percentile for hard-hit rate and in the seventh percentile for average exit velocity, all of which contributed to him hitting a modest 13 home runs over 606 plate appearances. Schanuel did exhibit some impressive metrics as a batter -- he ranked in the 96th percentile for whiff rate and in the 93rd percentile for squared-up rate -- so if he's successful in unleashing more power, his fantasy stock could get a significant bump.