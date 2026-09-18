Schanuel (side) returned from his rehab assignment Friday and isn't expected to return from the injured list before the end of the season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Schanuel was cleared to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Salt Lake last weekend, but he appeared in just one game Sunday and hasn't played since. He rejoined the team Friday to undergo further testing and receive treatment, and although the results of his latest tests are unknown, manager Kurt Suzuki said that the 24-year-old will most likely be shut down for the year. Vaughn Grissom is expected to continue working as the Angels' primary first baseman for the rest of the regular season.