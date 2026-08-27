Schanuel (intercostal) was spotted taking part in agility work on the field prior to https://www.ocregister.com/2026/08/26/angels-christian-moore-shows-an-encouraging-sign-with-a-hr-on-a-99-mph-fastball/">Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Schanuel hasn't yet been cleared for full baseball activities since landing on the injured list Saturday due to a right intercostal strain, his presence on the field suggests that he hasn't been shut down entirely. A clearer timeline for Schanuel's return should come into focus once he's resumed taking part in batting practice, baserunning and fielding drills. Vaughn Grissom will likely continue to see the bulk of the reps at first base while Schnauel is out.