Schanuel went 3-for-5 with a double and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Schanuel went just 5-for-52 (.096) over 15 games since his last multi-hit effort. The first baseman is up to a .216/.282/.338 slash line with seven home runs, 22 RBI, 20 runs scored, five doubles and no stolen bases over 59 contests. His batting average hasn't been higher than .250 all year, but his iffy contact and lack of speed have yet to cost him the opportunity to regularly bat leadoff. Michael Stefanic got a look atop the order in the previous two games before sitting out Wednesday -- while Schanuel's spot in the lineup isn't in question he could drop the down order soon if he goes back to struggling at the plate.