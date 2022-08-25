Gosselin was designated for assignment by the Angels on Thursday, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Gosselin's time on the 40-man roster is over after he batted .098 with one extra-base hit over 51 at-bats since rejoining the team July 18. If the 33-year-old goes unclaimed off waivers, he'll either report to Triple-A Salt Lake or receive his outright release. The transaction opens a spot on the roster for first baseman/designated hitter Mike Ford, whose contract was selected from Triple-A ahead of Thursday's game against the Rays.