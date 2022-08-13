site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Phil Gosselin: Remains on bench
RotoWire Staff
Gosselin will sit Saturday against the Twins, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.
Gosselin's playing time has been slipping lately, and he's now been on the bench for three of the last four games. Jose Rojas will start at third base.
