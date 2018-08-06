Angels' Rene Rivera: Set to start rehab stint
Rivera (knee) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Inland Empire on Tuesday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic Los Angeles reports.
Rivera is set to return to live action for the first time since landing on the disabled list in mid-May with a knee injury that ultimately required surgery. Given the length of his absence, the veteran backstop will likely need to make a handful of rehab appearances before the Angels consider bringing him off the 60-day disabled list. Barring any setbacks, Rivera could be back with the big club sometime during the second half of August.
