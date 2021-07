Rivera agreed to a major-league deal with the Nationals on Friday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The veteran catcher elected free agency after being designated for assignment by Cleveland in early July, but he'll join a two team after being a free agent for a couple weeks. Yan Gomes (oblique) and Alex Avila (calf) are both on the injured list, so Rivera could split time behind the plate with Tres Barrera.