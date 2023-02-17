site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rene Rivera: Retires from baseball
RotoWire Staff
Feb 17, 2023
Rivera announced his retirement from baseball Friday.
After 12 seasons in the big leagues with 10 clubs, the 39-year-old backstop officially hangs up his cleats. Rivera finishes his career with a .221/.273/.354 slash line alongside 43 home runs and 176 RBI.
