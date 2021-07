Rivera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After signing with Washington on Friday, Rivera picked up starts at catcher in both of the first two games of the series, going 2-for-8. Rivera will sit Sunday in favor of Tres Barrera, but the Nationals could deploy the two in a timeshare at the position until one of Yan Gomes (oblique) or Alex Avila (calf) returns from the injured list.