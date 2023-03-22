site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Taylor Jones: Reassigned to MiLB camp
Mar 21, 2023
Jones was reassigned to minor-league camp by the Angels on Tuesday.
Jones has a career .234/.260/.395 slash in 43
MLB games, and was signed to a minor-league contract by the Angels in November. He'll very likely play for Triple-A Salt Lake to begin -- and most likely end -- the 2023 season.
