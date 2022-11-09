site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Giants' Taylor Jones: Outrighted to Sacramento
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jones was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Wednesday.
Jones was claimed off waivers by San Francisco in mid-September but will now lose his spot on the 40-man roster. He could work with the big-league coaching staff as a non-roster invitee this spring.
