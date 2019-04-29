Angels' Trevor Cahill: Pushed back in pitching schedule
Cahill won't start in any of the Angels' three games at home against the Blue Jays to begin the week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
After having last pitched April 25, Cahill would be available on normal rest for Tuesday's series opener, but the Angels have instead decided to call up prospect Griffin Canning and include him in the rotation that day. The addition of Canning will push Cahill back a few days and help the Angels achieve their secondary goal of monitoring the veteran's innings carefully this season following back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns. Cahill could return to the rotation for the Angels' two-game set in Monterrey on Saturday and Sunday, when they'll take on the Astros.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 6 Preview: Hitters
Our Scott White considers the startability of Carter Kieboom and looks at some of his favorite...
-
Week 6 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 6 is light on the two-start options, and most of the advisable ones are already owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 6 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start