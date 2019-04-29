Cahill won't start in any of the Angels' three games at home against the Blue Jays to begin the week, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

After having last pitched April 25, Cahill would be available on normal rest for Tuesday's series opener, but the Angels have instead decided to call up prospect Griffin Canning and include him in the rotation that day. The addition of Canning will push Cahill back a few days and help the Angels achieve their secondary goal of monitoring the veteran's innings carefully this season following back-to-back injury-plagued campaigns. Cahill could return to the rotation for the Angels' two-game set in Monterrey on Saturday and Sunday, when they'll take on the Astros.