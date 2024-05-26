Calhoun is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Guardians.

Despite Cleveland sending out right-hander Ben Lively, the lefty-hitting Calhoun will begin Sunday's game in the dugout. Since being promoted to the majors May 1, Calhoun is slashing .280/.294/.427 with nine doubles, one home run and five RBI over 85 plate appearances, though he's gone 0-for-12 across his last three starts. Kevin Pillar will serve as the designated hitter Sunday and bat in the cleanup spot.