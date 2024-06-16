Calhoun is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

Calhoun has been displaced as the Angels' designated hitter in four straight games while Taylor Ward has handled those duties since returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury. It's unclear if Calhoun will recapture a regular role when or if Ward moves back to his previous spot in left field. Dating back to May 22, Calhoun has produced a modest .564 OPS, which may have put him at risk of losing his job even if Ward's back injury hadn't cropped up.