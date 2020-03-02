Astros' Alex Bregman: Expected to play Tuesday

Bregman (illness) is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday following Houston's off-day Monday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman has been dealing with an illness and has not worked out the past few days, but he plans to be ready to take the field for Justin Verlander's Grapefruit League debut. Bregman has made two spring appearances, going 2-for-4 with a home run.