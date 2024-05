Bregman went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Tuesday against the Guardians.

Bregman has been off to a slow start this season but has improved of late, as he's collected six hits in his last 23 at-bats. He also slugged his first home run of the season Tuesday. While Bregman has only a .078 ISO in 113 plate appearances this season, he's striking out at just a 12.4 percent clip, meaning his .216 average should continue to rise.