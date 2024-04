Bregman went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Sunday against Colorado.

Bregman has an ugly .216 average in 108 plate appearances to start the season. He's shown small signs of turning things around at the plate, as he has at least one hit in three of his last four games. More concerning is that Bregman has just a .052 ISO to go along with two barrels in 81 batted ball events.