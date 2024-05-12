Bregman went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Tigers.

Bregman delivered an RBI single in the fourth inning to extend his hitting streak to three games. While that's not particularly notable, he's collected a hit in three straight starts only two other times this season, with the most recent stretch ending April 15. The end result is that Bregman has just a .201 batting average across 154 plate appearances on the campaign, though he has improved his production of late by tallying six RBI across his last 13 contests.