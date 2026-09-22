Manager Craig Counsell said Tuesday that the Cubs will not place Bregman (face) on the injured list, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures after getting struck by a foul ball while in the on-deck circle Sunday. Though it remains unknown how far away he is from returning, the Cubs say that they are taking a day-by-day approach with the veteran third baseman and haven't ruled him out of returning before the end of the regular season. In the meantime, Pedro Ramirez is expected to receive the bulk of starts at third base.