Bregman went 4-for-4 with two home runs, a double, a walk, four RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Bregman was perfect at the plate, going deep in the first and third innings for his third multi-homer game of the second half. After struggling out of the gate, the veteran third baseman posted a 1.010 OPS with 19 home runs and 52 RBI over 61 games since the All-Star break. Overall, he slashed .265/.355/.464 with 28 long balls, 93 RBI, 92 runs scored and three steals across 702 plate appearances and will look to stay hot as the Cubs enter the postseason.

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