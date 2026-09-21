Bregman has been diagnosed with multiple facial fractures after being struck on the left side of the face with a foul ball while on the on-deck circle during Sunday's game versus the Reds, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The injury will end Bregman's regular season, but he does not need surgery and is hopeful of returning at some point during the postseason. When exactly that return might happen is unclear, but more could be known later this week after the Cubs see how the third baseman progresses. Bregman overcame a slow start to finish with a .262/.352/.452 batting line and 26 home runs over 153 games in his first season with the Cubs. With Bregman out, the Cubs could turn to Pedro Ramirez at third base.