Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Bregman (face) resumed hitting Wednesday and it "went well," per Patrick Mooney of The Athletic.

Bregman suffered multiple facial fractures and a swollen left eye after being struck by a ball while in the on-deck circle last week. He took swings off the Trajekt machine Wednesday and is "feeling good in terms of the hitting part," according to Counsell, who added that the third baseman "needs to get the swelling down" in his left cheek before being cleared to play in games. The Cubs aren't ruling Bregman out for a return this weekend in Boston, but he will continue to be evaluated on a day-to-day basis.