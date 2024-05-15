Bregman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 2-1 extra-inning win over the Athletics.

Bregman entered the Oakland series with one homer on the year, but he's hit three long balls and added two doubles over his last two games. The third baseman has gone 10-for-24 (.417) during a six-game hitting streak, though he's still got a long way to go to get his season-long numbers at an acceptable level. Bregman is slashing .225/.293/.358 with four homers, 18 RBI, 12 runs scored, eight doubles and two stolen bases over 39 contests.