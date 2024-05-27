Share Video

Link copied!

Bregman went 2-for-4 with a walk Sunday against the Athletics.

Bregman has slumped for significant periods of the season and Sunday's performance was his first multi-hit game in his last eight starts. He's been unlucky to the tune of a .217 BABIP across 216 plate appearances on the campaign, though Bregman's struggles to make consistent quality contact make him susceptible to these results.

More News