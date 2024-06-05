Bregman has been scratched from Wednesday's lineup due to lingering left hand soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bregman was hit on the hand by a pitch during Tuesday's win over the Cardinals. X-rays came back clean, but with the hand not feeling 100 percent the team will play it safe. Bregman is expected to be back in the lineup Friday versus the Angels after Thursday's scheduled off day. Jake Meyers will enter Wednesday's lineup in center field, with Mauricio Dubon shifting to third base to cover for Bregman.