Bregman went 3-for-5 with a two-run homer, two doubles, an additional run scored and three total RBI in Thursday's 8-4 victory over the Orioles.

After failing to record an extra-base hit in his first six games this season, Bregman picked up three in the win, including a first-inning homer off Charlie Morton, his first long ball with the Red Sox. The 31-year-old Bregman is now 9-for-31 to start the year after slashing .260/.315/.453 with 26 home runs and 75 RBI in 634 plate appearances with the Astros last season.