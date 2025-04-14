Jeffrey Springs SP ATH Athletics • #59 • Age: 32 Matchups at CHW, at MIL Rostered 76% Jeffrey Springs has had his ups and downs so far, but through it all, his velocity has inched ever closer to where it was in 2022, when he was decidedly must-start. I'd say he's must-start this week, with the first of his two turns coming at the White Sox.

Grant Holmes SP ATL Atlanta • #66 • Age: 29 Matchups at TOR, vs. MIN Rostered 73% Grant Holmes has struggled with efficiency through two turns, failing the go the minimum needed for a win, but he's looked good in a general sense and got a ton of whiffs with his slider in his latest start against the Phillies. He has friendlier matchups this week, and of course, there's two of them.

Mitch Keller SP PIT Pittsburgh • #23 • Age: 29 Matchups vs. WAS, vs. CLE Rostered 79% Well, do you, punk? Feel lucky, that is, because Mitch Keller is as chaotic of a pitcher as you could possibly stream, being as capable of a seven-inning gem as a seven-run disaster. The disasters are less damaging in Head-to-Head than Rotisserie, but you might just risk it in all formats with two favorable matchups this week.

Easton Lucas SP TOR Toronto • #62 • Age: 28 Matchups vs. ATL, vs. SEA Rostered 35% This is still a relative shot in the dark given that few of us had heard of Easton Lucas prior to two weeks ago, but the high whiff and fly-ball rates that defined his time in the minors have so far carried over to his time in a big-league rotation. The Braves offense continues to struggle, which makes his two matchups this week particularly favorable.

Tylor Megill SP NYM N.Y. Mets • #38 • Age: 29 Matchups at MIN, vs. STL Rostered 78% Tylor Megill has been solid so far, ditching his worst pitch from a year ago (a cutter) and getting better life on his four-seamer. It's possible he doesn't end up making a second start given that he's scheduled to work Tuesday in a seven-game week, but at least the first matchup is the better one.

JP Sears SP ATH Athletics • #38 • Age: 29 Matchup at CHW Rostered 27% JP Sears has looked pretty good in the early going and in particular has been getting better results on his slider than in years past. His fly-ball tendencies could still pose a problem against stronger lineups, but that doesn't figure to be the case at the White Sox this week.

Landen Roupp SP SF San Francisco • #65 • Age: 26 Matchups at PHI, at LAA Rostered 29% The matchups could be friendlier for Landen Roupp, but his swing-and-miss potential is appealing enough to take a flier on him in a two-start week, if only in Head-to-Head points leagues where you can take advantage of his relief pitcher eligibility.

Jameson Taillon SP CHC Chi. Cubs • #50 • Age: 33 Matchups at SD, vs. ARI Rostered 70% Jameson Taillon is an expert strike-thrower with a workhorse mentality, which can make him a quality start machine when he's going well, as we saw in his most recent two starts. But the other side of the coin is why he's still sporting a 6.06 ERA, and it's a danger when the matchups are as imposing as the Padres and Diamondbacks.

Eduardo Rodriguez SP ARI Arizona • #57 • Age: 32 Matchup at MIA Rostered 62% While his start against the Nationals wasn't good otherwise, 12 strikeouts are nothing to sneeze at, and Eduardo Rodriguez followed up that outing with a quality effort against the Brewers over the weekend. He seems like a fairly low-risk play against the Marlins in Week 4.