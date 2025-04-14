cristopher-sanchez.jpg

Each weekend, Scott White ranks the two-start pitchers for the upcoming scoring period and then categorizes them by how usable they are. The names depicted here are highly speculative and subject to change.

One of the most common ways they change is with the addition of a spot starter when a team is scheduled to play six games in a row. It doesn't always happen, but it happens often enough that I'm taking the extra step this year of pointing out which of the two-start pitchers is scheduled for Tuesday and Sunday in the upcoming scoring period since they're the most likely to lose out in such a scenario.

Below are the two-start pitchers for Fantasy Week 4 (April 14-20), with the most questionable (Tuesday/Sunday in a seven-game week) being Max Fried, Jesus Luzardo, Jack Flaherty, Ryan Pepiot, Mitch Keller, Tylor Megill, Michael Wacha, Justin Verlander and Jake Irvin.

All information is up to date as of late Sunday.

Must-start, all formats
1
T. Skubal SP DET Tarik Skubal SP DET
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
2
P. Skenes SP PIT Paul Skenes SP PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
3
F. Valdez SP HOU Framber Valdez SP HOU
@
STL
St. Louis
 		vs
SD
San Diego
4
M. Fried SP NYY Max Fried SP NYY
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
5
D. Cease SP SD Dylan Cease SP SD
vs
CHC
Chi. Cubs
 		@
HOU
Houston
6
L. Castillo SP SEA Luis Castillo SP SEA
@
CIN
Cincinnati
 		@
TOR
Toronto
7
J. Luzardo SP PHI Jesus Luzardo SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
MIA
Miami
8
J. Flaherty SP DET Jack Flaherty SP DET
@
MIL
Milwaukee
 		vs
KC
Kansas City
9
J. Ryan SP MIN Joe Ryan SP MIN
vs
NYM
N.Y. Mets
 		@
ATL
Atlanta
10
S. Lugo SP KC Seth Lugo SP KC
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
11
S. Gray SP STL Sonny Gray SP STL
vs
HOU
Houston
 		@
NYM
N.Y. Mets
12
N. Lodolo SP CIN Nick Lodolo SP CIN
vs
SEA
Seattle
 		@
BAL
Baltimore
Advisable in most cases
13
S. Baz SP TB Shane Baz SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
14
R. Pepiot SP TB Ryan Pepiot SP TB
vs
BOS
Boston
 		vs
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
15
J. Springs SP ATH Jeffrey Springs SP ATH
@
CHW
Chi. White Sox
 		@
MIL
Milwaukee
16
G. Holmes SP ATL Grant Holmes SP ATL
@
TOR
Toronto
 		vs
MIN
Minnesota
17
C. Holmes SP NYM Clay Holmes SP NYM
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
18
M. Keller SP PIT Mitch Keller SP PIT
vs
WAS
Washington
 		vs
CLE
Cleveland
19
E. Lucas SP TOR Easton Lucas SP TOR
vs
ATL
Atlanta
 		vs
SEA
Seattle
20
Y. Kikuchi SP LAA Yusei Kikuchi SP LAA
@
TEX
Texas
 		vs
SF
San Francisco
21
T. Megill SP NYM Tylor Megill SP NYM
@
MIN
Minnesota
 		vs
STL
St. Louis
Better left for points leagues
22
T. Houck SP BOS Tanner Houck SP BOS
@
TB
Tampa Bay
 		vs
CHW
Chi. White Sox
23
L. Roupp SP SF Landen Roupp SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
24
M. Wacha SP KC Michael Wacha SP KC
@
NYY
N.Y. Yankees
 		@
DET
Detroit
25
J. Taillon SP CHC Jameson Taillon SP CHC
@
SD
San Diego
 		vs
ARI
Arizona
26
J. Verlander SP SF Justin Verlander SP SF
@
PHI
Philadelphia
 		@
LAA
L.A. Angels
No thanks
27
M. Kelly SP ARI Merrill Kelly SP ARI
@
MIA
Miami
 		@
CHC
Chi. Cubs
28
T. Alexander SP MIL Tyler Alexander SP MIL
vs
DET
Detroit
 		vs
ATH
Athletics
29
T. Walker SP PHI Taijuan Walker SP PHI
vs
SF
San Francisco
 		vs
MIA
Miami
30
C. Morton SP BAL Charlie Morton SP BAL
vs
CLE
Cleveland
 		vs
CIN
Cincinnati
31
S. Burke SP CHW Sean Burke SP CHW
vs
ATH
Athletics
 		@
BOS
Boston
32
J. Irvin SP WAS Jake Irvin SP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
COL
Colorado
33
C. Gillispie SP MIA Connor Gillispie SP MIA
vs
ARI
Arizona
 		@
PHI
Philadelphia
34
C. Carrasco SP NYY Carlos Carrasco SP NYY
vs
KC
Kansas City
 		@
TB
Tampa Bay
35
L. Allen SP CLE Logan Taylor Allen SP CLE
@
BAL
Baltimore
 		@
PIT
Pittsburgh
36
P. Corbin SP TEX Patrick Corbin SP TEX
vs
LAA
L.A. Angels
 		vs
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
37
A. Senzatela SP COL Antonio Senzatela SP COL
@
LAD
L.A. Dodgers
 		vs
WAS
Washington
38
B. Lord RP WAS Brad Lord RP WAS
@
PIT
Pittsburgh
 		@
COL
Colorado