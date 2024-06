Bregman exited Sunday's game against the Angels after being hit on the left hand by a 93.4 mph sinker in the sixth inning, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

He will presumably go for tests to determine the extent of the injury beyond the initial designation of "discomfort". Bregman missed a game last week when the same hand swelled up after a similar injury. Trey Cabbage entered the game in left field while Mauricio Dubon moved to third base.