X-rays on Bregman's left wrist came back clean Sunday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chroniclereports.

Bregman was forced to exit Sunday's game against the Angels after being hit in the wrist by a sinker. It was the second time since Wednesday he's been hit in the hand area by a pitch, though he told reporters after the game that he was hit in a different spot the second time. Bregman also declared himself good to go, but it will still be worth confirming he is in Houston's lineup Monday against the Giants.