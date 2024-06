Bregman (hand) is starting at third base and batting second in Friday's series opener against the Angels, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bregman injured his left hand against the Cardinals on Tuesday after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. X-rays came back negative, though the Astros opted to scratch Bregman from Wednesday's lineup to give the 30-year-old additional rest. Over his last 10 games, Bregman has gone 14-for-39 with five home runs and eight RBI.