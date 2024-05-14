Bregman went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a double, four total RBI, three total runs and a walk in a 9-2 victory against the Athletics on Monday.

Bregman came into Monday looking like a shell of his former power-hitting self with just one long ball through 159 plate appearances, but he brought back reminders of his 41-homer 2019 campaign with a pair of solo blasts in the victory. The third baseman capped the big performance with a two-run double in the eighth inning, giving him a season-high four RBI and his second three-hit effort of the campaign. Bregman could be in the midst of turning around what had previously looked like a tepid season, as he's on a five-game hitting streak during which he's gone 8-for-20 (.400 average) with four extra-base hits and six RBI.