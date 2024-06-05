X-rays on Bregman's left hand came back negative after he was hit by a pitch during Tuesday's win over the Cardinals, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Bregman took a 93-mph sinker off his hand during the first inning of Tuesday's contest, but he was able to shake it off and remain in the game, going 1-for-3 with three runs scored. Precautionary X-rays confirmed the All-Star third baseman isn't dealing with any serious damage, but there is still a chance he sits out Wednesday's series finale in order to avoid playing with any lingering hand soreness.