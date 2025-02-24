Bregman started at third base and went 3-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI in Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays.

Bregman's debut in a Boston uniform could not have gone any better. Batting second, he singled in his first at-bat, laced a two-run home run in the second inning, then had a double off the replica Green Monster at JetBlue park. The 30-year-old told Christopher Smith of Mass Livee following the game that he worked on his swing mechanics during the offseason. After posting a career-low .768 OPS in 2024, Bregman studied video and noticed his hands were launching from further back over the last few seasons, so he worked to bring his hands inside the frame of his body.