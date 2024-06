Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Twins.

Bregman is starting to heat up, collecting his fourth homer in six games along with adding his fifth multi-hit effort over the last eight. Sunday's performance lifted Bregman's slash line to .229/.287/.395 while during this recent eight-game run he's batting 12-for-32 (.375) with four homers, seven RBI and five runs scored.