Bregman isn't in the Astros' lineup Friday due to an illness, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Bregman has gone 7-for-19 with an RBI across his last four games, but he will sit down Friday as he recovers from an illness. Grae Kessinger will take over at third base and bat ninth, and he could be in line for more starts should Bregman have to miss multiple games.