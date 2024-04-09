Bregman went 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI on Monday against the Rangers.

Bregman has gotten off to a slow start to the season, as Monday's performance marked his first multi-hit effort. He also has just two RBI and one run scored across 11 games. While it's been a frustrating opening to the new campaign, Bregman is still striking out just 15.6 percent of the time and should see the rest of his numbers normalize over time.