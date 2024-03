Bregman went 1-for-2 with two walks, an RBI and a stolen base Friday against the Yankees.

The Astros couldn't muster much offense in a 7-1 loss, but Bregman had a productive game. He swiped his first bag of the season on a double steal with Kyle Tucker in the third inning and also tallied his first RBI of the campaign two frames earlier. Bregman attempted only four stolen bases in 2023, so his aggressiveness on the basepaths early in the new campaign is significant.