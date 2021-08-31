The Astros sent Scrubb (shoulder) to the rookie-level Florida Complex League to begin a rehab assignment Tuesday.
After being deactivated July 19 due to a strained left shoulder before being moved to the 60-day injured list, Scrubb won't be eligible to rejoin the Astros until the second half of September. With that in mind, he'll likely be in store for an extended minor-league rehab assignment that will presumably include stops at multiple affiliates. If he makes it back to Houston before season's end, Scrubb will likely be relegated to low-leverage work out of the bullpen.