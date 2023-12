Scrubb signed a minor-league contract with the Mets on Saturday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Scrubb holds a 3.32 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 43.1 frames in his career from his time with the Astros in 2020-21. Injuries and a lack of interest in free agency have kept Scrubb out of action since then. Considering how long it's been since Scrubb has pitched in a game, he will likely slide into an organizational depth role with the Mets.