Astros' Bligh Madris: Designated for assignment
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Madris was designated for assignment by the Astros on Thursday.
The team needed to free up a 40-man roster spot and Madris is the casualty. It's the second time he's been DFA'd since December.
