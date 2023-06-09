Salazar was called up from Triple-A Sugar Land on Friday, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

After being sent down to Sugar Land on Monday, Salazar will return to the big leagues and replace Yordan Alvarez (oblique) on the 26-man roster after Alvarez was placed on the 10-day injured list Friday. Salazar has gone 2-for-14 with a run scored over limited action with the Astros this season and he'll likely operate as an additional bat off the bench while drawing an occasional start behind the plate for the time being.