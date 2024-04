The Astros claimed Hummel off waivers from the Giants on Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The versatile Hummel is capable of catching and also playing the corner outfield spots. He has collected a .551 OPS over 76 games in parts of two seasons in the majors. Hummel has a minor-league option remaining, so Houston could send him to Triple-A Sugar Land rather than keeping him around at the big-league level.