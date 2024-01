The Giants acquired Hummel from the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Hummel was designated for assignment by New York on Friday, but he'll remain on a 40-man roster as he moves across the country join the Giants. Hummel slashed .262/.409/.433 across 455 plate appearances with the Mariners' Triple-A affiliate last season, and he'll likely begin 2024 with Triple-A Sacramento.