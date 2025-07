Hummel went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Wednesday against the Nationals.

Hummel has started seven of 13 games since the All-Star break, four of which have come against lefties. He's struggled mightily at the plate since joining the Astros on June 14, with the homer marking only his third extra-base hit across 86 at-bats. Hummel has also hit .174 with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in that span.