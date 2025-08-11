The Astros designated Hummel for assignment Monday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

With Houston needing to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Cristian Javier (elbow) to return from the 60-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Monday versus Boston, Hummel ended up being the casualty. The 30-year-old had been seeing steady playing time in the corner outfield coming out of the All-Star break, but his opportunities dried up once the Astros added Jesus Sanchez, Carlos Correa and Ramon Urias ahead of the trade deadline. Over 104 plate appearances on the season with Houston, Hummel slashed .172/.301/.276 with three home runs, one stolen base, seven RBI and 10 runs.