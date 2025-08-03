Hummel is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Hummel had started five of the Astros' six games to close out the past week, but he'll likely be in line for limited playing time moving forward after Houston acquired Carlos Correa, Jesus Sanchez and Ramon Urias ahead of Thursday's trade deadline and activated Jeremy Pena from the injured list Friday. The Astros have now included Hummel in the lineup just once in their last six contests.